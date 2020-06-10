Shraddha Kapoor Goes On A Bike Ride With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha

Pics of Shraddha and Rohan are viral (courtesy whatsupbollywood)

Shraddha Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha, was spotted in and around Bandra, enjoying a bike ride on Tuesday. As lockdown restrictions were relaxed recently, Shraddha was spotted on a bike with Rohan Shreshtha in Bandra. Photos and videos of Shraddha and Rohan enjoying a bike ride on Tuesday are crazy viral on the Internet. In the fan-club posts, Shraddha and Rohan can be seen wearing masks. Casually dressed, Shraddha and Rohan may have had stepped to run a few errands. From one of the videos, it appears that Shraddha attempted to shield her face from the paparazzi.

As per the new lockdown guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Maharashtra government is allowing major business and outdoor activities like cycling, jogging, walking and running in public areas in several parts of Mumbai. However, the lockdown is still extended till June 30 in the containment zones in the city.

Last year, Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha featured in headlines for their reported impending wedding when the actress' father Shakti Kapoor dismissed the rumours. Speaking to news agency IANS, Shakti Kapoor had said: "Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don't forget to invite me too, to the wedding!" He had added in the interview: "Let me know where the wedding is, I will be there. I am the father and yet I have no clue. So, please let me know."

Shraddha has reportedly been dating Rohan for over two years. Last year, gossip columns stated that they were looking forward to exchange wedding vows this year.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, co-starring Tiger Shroff. She is now looking forward to co-star with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film.