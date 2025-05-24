Chiranjeevi And Nayanthara Begin Filming For <i>Mega157</i>. Details Inside

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Full-fledged shooting for Anil Ravipudi's film #Mega157 began Friday. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara star in the lead roles of the film. Anil Ravipudi aims to present Chiranjeevi in a fresh comedic role.

Full-fledged shooting for director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited film, tentatively being referred to as #Mega157 and featuring actors Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, began on Friday in Hyderabad.

Sources close to the unit disclosed that Anil Ravipudi had been eagerly waiting to direct his matinee idol Chiranjeevi. Sources also claimed that the Telugu Superstar had been equally keen to begin work on the film with the ace director, who has been delivering back-to-back blockbusters.

On Friday, full-fledged shooting commenced with the unit shooting some crucial talkie portions. Sources also informed that the director was filming some important scenes with Chiranjeevi and others.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to bring the house down with laughter and charisma in this upcoming film. This marks a thrilling return to comedy for Chiranjeevi, a genre his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him embrace once again.

The film, sources say, will be a film that will be a perfect blend of humour, heart, and high-energy action. The screenplay, meticulously penned by Anil Ravipudi himself, is designed to present Chiranjeevi in a fresh and dynamic avatar, combining laughter with emotions in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across generations. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi plays a character called Shankar Varaprasad in this film.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments, and proudly presented by Archana, the film is being mounted on a grand scale.

Cinematography for the film is by Sameer Reddy while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring its music. Tammiraju is taking care of the film's editing. Writers S Krishna and G Adi Narayana have worked on the script, with S Krishna also serving as the executive producer. AS Prakash is the production designer.

The makers are looking to release the movie for Sankranthi next year.

