When Shoojit Sircar 'First Met Boss' Amitabh Bachchan On KBC Season 1 Set

Shoojit Sircar with Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: Shoojit Sircar)

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by our favourite quizmaster, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is not just a show. It is an emotion. Most of us have grown up watching it. Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of the show since its inception except the third. For the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his shoes. If you are wondering why we are talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati today, please take a look at Shoojit Sircar's latest post on Instagram. The director has shared a throwback gold featuring himself, project coordinator and executive producer Anita Kaul Basu and Amitabh Bachchan. The picture was clicked on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 1. Anita Kaul Basu is also the wife of Siddhartha Basu, the creator of the quiz show. Shoojit Sircar, in the side note, said that he was the assistant to his mentor Siddhartha Basu on the sets of KBC. “Today my mentor Siddhartha Basu, shared this pic with me with the caption “This day, 23 years back, the show that made TV history”… Thank you, Siddhartha Basu and Anita Basu. I was an assistant to [Siddhartha Basu] Babu in this 1st season of KBC where I first met Boss Amitabh Bachchan.”

Siddhartha Basu has also shared the same picture on Twitter and wrote, “What a time it was. The first-ever real-time show with smart lights, sound and computerised graphics, all improvised in the cavernous sheds of Film City with AC breaking down. Rare snap - for Synergy, Shoojit was the online director, and Anita [Kaul Basu] was handling the back end out of Delhi.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is returning for its 15th season. In the promo, released last month, Amitabh Bachchan is seen narrating a poem about change. The actor says, “Badal raha hai, badal raha dekhosab kuch badal raha. Bade gyaan se, bade shaan se dekho sab kuch badal raha hai. Time ki mushkil asking hai toh tayaar multi-tasking hai. Apna business is same but mode of payment has changed. Dekho sab kuch badal raha. Duniya ki soch ko chhod ke piche dil apni raahein samajh raha, din aur raat ka fark na raha sapno se face damak raha dekho sab kuch badal raha. Badal raha hai desh, Badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati. [Everything is changing. With great wisdom and great pride, everything is changing. When you are short of time, you can multi-task. The business is the same but the mode of payment has changed. The heart knows its path irrespective of what the world thinks, the dreams know not the difference between night and day. The country is changing, and so is Kaun Banega Crorepati].”

On the big screen, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.