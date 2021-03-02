'Shine Bright Like A Bunny Every Day': Disha Patani's Birthday Wish For 'Casanova' Tiger Shroff Is As Fun As He Is

Disha Patani shared this photo of Tiger Shroff. (Image courtesy: dishapatani )

On Tiger Shroff's birthday, his rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani, picked some really hilarious pictures of the actor to wish him on social media. Disha and Tiger Shroff have reportedly been dating since 2019. After enjoying dinner with Tiger and his mom Ayesha Shroff on Monday night, Disha shared an epic post for him the next day, in which she wrote: "Happiest birthday 'the Casanova.' Shine bright like a bunny every day, Tiger Shroff." The photos of Tiger Shroff in the post were clicked using a bunny filter on Instagram while he was getting ready for what appears to be a shoot.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who is very close to Disha Patani, left an ROFL comment on her post. "Cute, but definitely had some better ones in the collection," she wrote in the comments section. LOL.

Here's how Disha Patani wished her rumoured boyfriend on his 31st birthday:

On Monday, Disha Patani was photographed exiting a restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex with Tiger Shroff and his mom. See pictures here:

Disha Patani with Tiger and Ayesha Shroff.

Tiger Shroff is the son of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha. The Ram Lakhan actor made a trip down memory lane and selected an adorable photo from Tiger Shroff's childhood to post on his birthday. Check it out here:

"Happiest birthday to the kindest, gentlest, most positive, hardworking and downright decent to the core boy. May God bless you always my darling son," read Ayesha Shroff's birthday post for her son.

In terms of work, Tiger Shroff, last seen in Baaghi 3, has Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Baaghi 4 lined up.