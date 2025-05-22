Shilpa Shirodkar, Recovered From COVID-19, Says "Feeling Fine"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar has recovered from COVID-19, she shared. She tested positive for the virus on May 19 and shared her status online. Shilpa thanked fans for their support in her recovery update on Instagram.

Actress and former Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar has recovered from COVID-19. On Thursday, she shared a health update on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday."

Shilpa had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19. At the time, she had posted on Instagram: "Hello people! I have been tested positive for COVID. Stay safe and wear your mask! - Shilpa Shirodkar." She had captioned the post with "Stay Safe."

The actress's recovery comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across parts of Asia. Several regions, including Hong Kong and Singapore, have reported new infections.

According to the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection, the virus remains active. In India, Maharashtra recorded a rise in cases from 12 to 56 within a week, as per recent media reports. The country currently has 257 active cases, with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu reporting the highest numbers. The current surge is believed to be driven by the JN.1 variant and its related Omicron sub-lineages.

On the work front, Shilpa Shirodkar will next be seen in Jatadhara, a pan-India supernatural fantasy thriller that marks Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu debut. The film also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij and Rain Anjali.

Earlier, Shilpa appeared on Bigg Boss 18, sharing the screen with participants like Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne and Alice Kaushik among others.

