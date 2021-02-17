Shilpa Shetty's Pic With Dhadkan Co-Star Suniel Shetty Gets A Whole Lot Of Love On The Internet

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa and Suniel worked alongside Akshay Kumar in Dhadkan

The 2000 film was directed by Dharmesh Darshan

"Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra... purane dost nayi #dhadkan," wrote Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty thrilled the internet with a super cool picture of herself and her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty on Wednesday. The duo worked alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2000 film. Shilpa's post also features casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sharing the picture, in which she looks beautiful in a white top, jeans and denim jacket, Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Dev, Anjali aur Chabbra... purane dost nayi #dhadkan. When two Shettys come together... poor Mukesh Chhabra. What say, Suniel Shetty? #friends #laughs #positivity #workandfun #gratitude." Shilpa and Suniel Shetty's characters in the film were named Anjali and Dev, respectively. In the comments section of the actress' post, her fans wrote: "We miss Akshay sir in the picture" and also dropped several heart icons for the reunion photo.

One of the users wrote: "Too good ma'am" while another commented: "My favourite movie."

See Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Dhadkan released on August 11 in 2000. It was directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The film gave us several evergreen melodies like Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hain Dil Se, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dulhe Ka Sehra and Na Na Karte Pyar.

Dhadkan also starred Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan and Parmeet Sethi among others.

On the film's 20th anniversary last year, Shilpa Shetty shared this special post:

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.