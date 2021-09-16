Shilpa Shetty Shares Glimpses Of Her Vaishno Devi Trip. See Here

Shilpa Shetty with her friend. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who flew to Jammu on Wednesday, shared glimpses of her Vaishno Devi trip on her Instagram profile on Thursday evening. The actress, who went to the shrine with her friend Akanksha Malhotra, looks adorable in a white kurta in her pictures and videos. In one of the photos, Shilpa Shetty, who returned to Mumbai today, can be seen sporting a bright orange kurta set and a tika on her forehead. In the video that the actress shared on her Instagram story, she can be heard chanting 'Jai Mata Di' while riding a pony in the temple. See pictures of the actress from her trip to Vaishno Devi here:

Shilpa Shetty has been in news since July. Her husband Raj Kundra, who is currently in jail, was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month in a case involving production and distribution of pornographic clips on mobile apps. On Thursday, Mumbai Police filed a 1,400-page charge sheet against Raj Kundra before a Mumbai court. Shilpa Shetty has been listed as a witness in it and as per the charge sheet, the actress told Mumbai Police: "I was too busy with work, I did not know what Raj Kundra was up to."

On Thursday night, Shilpa Shetty was photographed at the Mumbai airport, returning to the city from Jammu.

After the arrest of her husband, Shilpa Shetty issued a statement on social media addressing "a lot of unwarranted aspersions" cast by media on her. An excerpt from her statement read: "The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf."

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have two children - a son and a daughter.