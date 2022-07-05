Shilpa Shetty Shares An Adorable Pic With Husband Raj Kundra From Paris Vacation

Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty, who was holidaying in London with her family, including sister Shamita Shetty, has now jetted off to Paris. The actress has shared an adorable selfie with her husband Raj Kundra with Eiffel Tower in the background. In the image, Raj Kundra is lovingly looking at Shilpa while the actress looks into the camera. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, she captioned it as, "#parisdiaries (heart emoticon)". Raj Kundra recently returned to Twitter on Shilpa Shetty's birthday and shared a loved-up post, wishing his "soulmate".

Here have a look at Shilpa Shetty's picture with Raj Kundra:

Here's what Raj Kundra posted on Shilpa Shetty's 47th birthday:

Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate 🥰 Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi 🧿😇 pic.twitter.com/m1wDK6tNPs — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2022

Ever since Shilpa Shetty checked in the city, she has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Earlier, on Tuesday, she shared a video of herself walking near the Eiffel Tower and captioned it as, "Je t'aime Paris". She hashtagged the post as "#love #gratitude #parisvibes #paris". Check out the post below:

Here have a look at more pictures from Shilpa Shetty's Paris diaries:

Before jetting off to Paris, the actress was in London and kept her Insta fans updated by sharing videos from the workout session. She also shared a video with her kids, Viaan and Shamisha, enjoying their time feeding ducks. She captioned the video as "Sundays be like.. #londondiaries #happiness #family #duckfeeding #gratitude #love".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Next, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.