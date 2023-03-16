Shilpa Shetty Reveals Mother Sunanda Had Surgery: 'Seeing A Parent...'

Image was shared by Shilp Shetty. (courtesy: theshilpashetty )

Actress Shilpa Shetty in her latest Instagram entry, shared her mother's health update post an operation and also spoke about her feelings on seeing her mother undergo surgery. On Thursday morning, the Baazigar actress shared a picture of her mother from Nanavati hospital in Mumbai and expressed how with the help of the hospital's staff, her mother's surgery was a success. She also hailed her mother for showing indomitable strength throughout the process. Sharing the picture, the actress thanked the doctor and also requested her Instafam to pray for her mother's full recovery. She wrote, "Seeing a parent undergo surgery is never easy for any child. But if there's anything I want to emulate from my mom it's her guts and her fighting spirit. The last few days have been a roller coaster. But my hero and my hero's hero saved the day! Thank you so much, Dr. Rajeev Bhagwat for taking such good care of Ma before, during, and after her surgery. A HUGE thank you with a grateful heart, to the doctors and the staff at Nanavati for their relentless support & care. Please do keep Ma in your prayers till she makes a full recovery, my dearest #InstaFam Prayers work miracles,"

Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a special bond with their mother, Sunanda Shetty, who is a regular fixture on their Instagram feeds. A few days back, on the occasion of Women's Day, Shamita shared a beautiful picture with the "female forces" in her life. Take a look:

A few days ago, Shilpa Shetty, a fitness enthusiast, shared a quirky workout video. In the video, we watched the actress, workout to the beats of the remixed version of her song Baazigar. Referring to the remix version of Baazigar, Shilpa wrote, “Ab gaane mein #Baazigar kuch alag hai, toh #MondayMotivation bhi toh kuch alag hona chahiye. [Now, when the song is different, the workout needs some tweaks as well.” Shilpa, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, featured in the hit 1993 film Baazigar. Talking about the benefits, Shilpa added that this exercise “majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs.” Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Today's routine is just a fun cardio step-workout with a little ‘SSK twist' added to it. It majorly works the cardiovascular system and legs.” The actress added, “Make sure to time it, though. For e.g.: do it for 60/90/120 seconds × 5 times or more reps.”

Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force, by Rohit Shetty. The cop-drama series also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.