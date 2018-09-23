Shilpa Shetty Recounts Racist Encounter At Sydney Airport, Says 'We Are Not Pushovers'

Shilpa Shetty at the Sydney Airport (Courtesy theshilpashetty)

Actress Shilpa Shetty had a rather unpleasant experience at the Sydney Airport, shared a post on Instagram to narrate the ordeals she faced while travelling to Melbourne by Quantas Airways. Shilpa allegedly encountered one of their "grumpy" ground staffs being offensive and "unnecessarily" rude to her. In her post, the 43-year-old actress narrated how the staff prevented her from checking in her "half empty duffel bag" and forced her twice to go to the "oversized luggage" counter. "Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check in counter met a grumpy Mel (that's her name)who decided it was "OK" to speak curtly to "US" ( Brown people!!) travelling together ,I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance)and she insisted and decided my half empty Duffel bag was oversized( to check in!!) So she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with "Oversized luggage"," read an excerpt from Shilpa Shetty's post on the Internet.

Shilpa was reassured by the staffs from "oversized baggage" counter that her bag wasn't "oversized" and can be checked manually. But the "grumpy" staff refused let it pass. "As the manual check in wasn't going thru for five minutes (we tried) I went up to Mel and requested her to put the bag thru as her colleague said it wasn't an oversized bag.. She refused again.. Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience. We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that rude Mel had issues," Shilpa added.

Shilpa Shetty alleged in her post that the behaviour by the airline staff was racially motivated and wanted the Quantas Airways to take notice of the incident. "This piece is only for Quantas airlines to know and take cognisance that their staff must be taught to be helpful and tone can't change with preference to colour. We are not pushovers and they must know that being callous and rude will not be tolerated."

She also shared a photo of the "half empty Duffel bag" and asked her followers: "Please tell me if that bag in the picture is oversized?"

Just a few days earlier, actress Richa Chadha shared an experience of meeting a "racist officer" while she was exiting Georgia."Met a racist AF officer at the passport control, while exiting Georgia. Slammed my passport on the desk, twice muttered under her breath in Georgian, yelled and asked me to hurry. Sad that people like her are the last ones we perhaps see on exiting the country," she wrote.

Shilpa Shetty is best-known for her roles in Life In A...Metro and Dhadkan. Shilpa has also been the winner of British reality show Big Brother 5. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the couple are parents to six-year-old Viaan.