Shilpa Shetty Is Sister Shamita's 'Favourite Dance Partner.' See Their Adorable Video

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: shamitashetty_official)

Highlights Shamita Shetty shared a video on Thursday

The video features her dancing with her sister Shilpa

Shilpa can be seen sporting a pink outfit in the clip

We all have seen Shilpa Shetty's amazing dance skills in her movies but this story is about how she grooves like a pro even without a choreographer. Wondering what are we talking about? Well, on Thursday, Shilpa Shetty's sister Shamita posted an adorable video of themselves dancing together at a family gathering and the former's dance moves made us a big fan of her. Sharing the clip, Shamita Shetty called her elder sister her "favourite dance partner" and it is easy to see why. Shilpa can be seen sporting a pink outfit while Shamita looks pretty in a white dress. "Not sure what got into Munki (Shilpa Shetty's nick name) but she will forever be my favourite dance partner! Love ya, Shilpa Shetty," wrote the Black Widows actress.

Watch the video of Shilpa Shetty dancing with Shamita here:

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita often give us sibling goals - from sharing posts featuring them twinning in similar outfits to videos showing them dancing together. Munki and Tunki ki jodi always cheer us up.

On Shilpa Shetty's birthday last February, Shamita posted a video collage and wrote: "Sisters are like branches on a tree, they grow in different directions, yet their roots remain as one. They help you find important things you've lost like your smiles, your hopes and your courage... Thank you for always helping me find mine when things get tough. You're my anchor, my heart, my soul...and I love u so so much... Thank you Munki for always having my back... and know this ..there would be no meaning to my life without you in it! Happy birthday, my Darlin."

Shilpa Shetty, after her 13-year-long sabbatical, will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 and Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.

Shamita Shetty is best known for her performances in Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Zeher. She has also participated in realty shows like Bigg Boss 3 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8.