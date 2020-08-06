Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 'Rockstar' Mom-In-Law's Birthday With Some Bhangra Shangra

A still from Shilpa Shetty's Instagram video (courtesy theshilpashetty )

Actress Shilpa Shetty, known for her legendary dance moves, made her mother-in-law's birthday special in a unique way. The 45-year-old actress roped in her mother-in-law to join her for a session of bhangra on the dance floor - the duo danced their hearts out to the song Sauda Khara Khara from Good Newwz. Meanwhile, guess who made a star appearance in the video and crashed Shilpa and her mother-in-law's dance routine? Shilpa's son Viaan, whose crazy energy on the dance floor cracked up everyone, including Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, who was shooting the video. Shilpa Shetty's mom Sunanda Shetty also makes a brief cameo in the video. While sharing the video, Shilpa attached a heart-warming birthday note addressed to Raj Kundra's mom.

"Happy birthday to the most amazing Mom (in-law). You are the ultimate rockstar in our family... We are so lucky to have your hands on our heads. I'm the luckiest daughter (in-law) to have a friend and dance partner in you. May you always dance through life with happiness and good health always. We love you," wrote Shilpa. Replying to a comment from Raj Kundra, Shilpa wrote: "Bhangra rocks."

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of her mother-in-law working out with in the gym, describing her as a fitness inspiration: "This is so inspiring. She's highly diabetic but just the fact that she takes the time out to walk (even if it's around the house) or do yoga/stretch or breathe... She makes that effort. I respect the discipline she maintains, only shows that she 'values' her health. This video is so inspiring, it is proof that it's never too late to start. She's gonna kill me for posting this but I had to... Love you, mom... So grateful for all your blessings and for the fact that you inspire us all," wrote Shilpa.

Actress Shilpa Shetty is also a fitness enthusiast and a yoga expert. She and her husband Raj Kundra often posts videos of their couple work-out sessions. The couple are also parents to a daughter named Samisha, born earlier this year.