Shiddat Trailer: Radhika Madan And Sunny Kaushal's Relationship Status Is Complicated

Shiddat Trailer: Sunny Kaushal And Radhika Madan in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal co-star in Dinesh Vijan's latest romantic drama Shiddat, the trailer of which just dropped today. "Feel the power of love," wrote Radhika Madan while sharing Shiddat trailer on social media. Shiddat, which translates into passion, is all about Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's love story - from falling in love and the epic first kiss to parting ways and long distance phone calls. But there's one slight glitch. Radhika Madan is engaged to be married to someone, who is not Sunny Kaushal. It all begins when Radhika Madan's Kartika meets Sunny Kaushal's Jaggi in the city of love and romance - Paris - and what follows is a complicated love story.

After a lovey-dovey first half, the latter part of the Shiddat trailer concentrates on Jaggi's personal struggle to convince the love of his life Kartika that they can find a way to be together despite her impending wedding. Enter Mohit Raina and Diana Penty, whose characters represent a married couple, as a stark contrast to Jaggi and Kartika's scenario. The Shiddat trailer also shows a glimpse of Kartika's wedding day, making viewers wonder if she really did get married to her fiance. The Shiddat trailer ends on a filmy note with a phone conversation between Jaggi and Kartika, in which he says they are: "Made for each other."

Watch the trailer of Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal's Shiddat here:

Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Shiddat will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on October 1.