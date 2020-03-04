Shibani Dandekar And Dino Morea Are '2 Peas In A Pod'. Such A Cute Post

Shibani Dandekar shared this photo (courtesy shibanidandekar )

Shibani Dandekar and Dino Morea set not only friendship goals but also major selfie goals, no really! Dino Morea makes frequent appearances in Shibani's Instagram posts and this story about one such entry. Shibani roped in her friend Dino for an adorable selfie, showing off their cute dimples, and said they can easily pass of as "twins!" Tagging Dino, the model-actress wrote: "I mean we could be twins! On the inside and out! Two peas in a pod!" In the hashtags, the Shaandaar actress added: "Matching dimples" and "What would he do without me." Aww... how cute is that?

Shibani Dandekar and Dino Morea will put a smile to your face:

Earlier, on Dino Morea's birthday, Shibani Dandekar gave him a lesson on how to "do a birthday post for someone that means the world to you!" In the caption, Shibani added: "None of that 'Insta story disappears in 24 hours bullsh**'! Timeline status for life! Waiting to see what you do next August! Till then I'll settle for being your favourite person in the world and the one you love the most! Right back at you. Happy birthday, my Angelo! To another year of tea, cookies and singing songs together that you don't know the words to. Love you."

Shibani Dandekar and Dino Morea, who are long-time friends, once featured in headlines in 2015 for ending a dance performance on the reality show I Can Do That with a kiss. Shibani Dandekar is currently dating actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar, who was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. Adhuna is rumoured to have been dating Dino Morea's brother Nicolo Morea, who is a restaurateur.