Dino Morea Dancing Into His Birthday With 'Favourite' Shibani Dandekar Is So Much Cuteness

Shibani Dandekar and Dino Morea in a still from the video (courtesy shibanidandekar )

Shibani Dandekar just dropped the most adorable birthday wish for her friend Dino Morea on Instagram and got us dancing. Shibani Dandekar, who usually sets fire on the stage whenever she steps on to dance, roped in the birthday boy for an impromptu dance session to the track Hypnotize by rapper The Notorious B.I.G. In the video, Shibani indeed does a wonderful job while Dino attempts to match up to her but their expressions take the cake. In her birthday note for Dino, Shibani gave him lessons on how to make a friend's birthday special: "Take notes, Dino Morea. This is how you do a birthday post for someone that means the world to you! None of that 'Insta story disappears in 24 hours bullsh**'! Timeline status for life!"

Shibani Dandekar, who celebrates her birthday in August, added: "Waiting to see what you do next August! Till then I'll settle for being your favourite person in the world and the one you love the most! Right back at you. Happy birthday, my Angelo! To another year of tea, cookies and singing songs together that you don't know the words to. Love you."

Here's Dino Morea dancing into his birthday with Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani Dandekar and Dino Morea, who are long-time friends, once featured in headlines in 2015 for ending a dance performance on the reality show I Can Do That with a kiss. Shibani Dandekar is currently dating actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar, who was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. Adhuna is rumoured to have been dating Dino Morea's brother Nicolo Morea, who is a restaurateur.