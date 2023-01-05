Moonrise: Shehnaaz Gill Shares Glimpse Of Her New Song With Guru Randhawa

A still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill fans have much to rejoice. The actress will soon be seen in a music video with singer-actor Guru Randhawa. The song is titled Moonrise and a motion poster of the track features the two stars running on a beach. Sharing the poster, Shehnaaz Gill said, “2023 is going to see a new kind of #Moonrise,” with a heart emoji. She added: “Cannot hide my excitement for this one from #ManOfTheMoon album. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.” She also tagged T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Guru Randhawa in the post. Fans of the actress have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.



Take a look:

Guru Randhawa also shared a poster of the album and said: “Super excited to bring to you #Moonrise from #ManOfTheMoon. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023. Stay tuned.”





Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill had shared a video of some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the song. They are seen giggling as they pose for photos. The caption read: “Caption khud likh lo. Mujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha (Write the caption yourself. I don't understand anything.)”

Stylist Ken Ferns, who is Shehnaaz's BFF, said, “Not a single word I have understood except for ‘LIGHT' and that clearly represents you. Also ‘light shirt de?''' Mrunal Thakur replied saying: “Hahahaha cuties.”

In another behind-the-scenes video, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa are seen goofing around. In the caption, Guru wrote: “You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023.”

Ken Ferns commented once again and said: “Hahaha Sana. You are hilarious. There can't possibly be anyone else like you. Meri paglu.”



Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is known for work in the reality TV show Bigg Boss.