Shehnaaz Gill's New Post Is All About 'Summer Vibes'

Shehnaaz Gill shared this image. (courtesy shenaazgill)

Are you enjoying the summers? We don't know about you but Shehnaaz Gill is definitely enjoying the season. How do we know? The Bigg Boss 13 contestant often gives us a glimpse of her life through her social media posts. Her current social media activity involves a set of photos that were taken at a swimming pool. In the photos, Shehnaaz looks sharp and splendid as she poses in swimwear while taking a dip in the pool. And her caption resonates with us on another level. She wrote, “Summer vibes.” Obviously, what's better than a pool on a summer's day.

A few days ago, Shehnaaz Gill made a jaw-dropping appearance on Instagram. She is wearing a resplendent white salwar kameez. Shehnaaz not only looks serene but also feels serene as she poses for the images. We aren't saying it. Her caption read, “Feeling serene.”

Shehnaaz Gill is the Internet's darling and we don't doubt it. Recently, she grooved to a trending song and set our screens on fire. Here, she is matching steps to the beats of the hugely popular Ali Sethi song Pasoori from Pakistan's Coke Studio. For the video, she poses on the balcony of a highrise building, dressed in a red kurta and matching skirt. The caption quoted a line from the song, “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai jahan silsile,” with a Sun emoji.

Shehnaaz Gill has her own way to win over her fans. Her candid personality is something that all of us are fans of. In May, when Shehnazz Gill attended Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party, we witnessed her camaraderie with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Shehnaaz is reportedly making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. After the Eid party was over, Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill posed for the cameras. Shehnaaz held Salman's hand and took him to her car and told the paparazzi, "You know guys, Salman sir mujhe chhorne aae hai" (Salman sir has come to see me off).”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.