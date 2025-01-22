Shefali Shah And Jaideep Ahlawat To Lead Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Heist Thriller <i>Hisaab</i>

Among the many projects that Vipul Amrutlal Shah is known for, his groundbreaking heist thriller Aankhen in 2022, stands out.

The film received both critical and commercial success.

The producer-director is now all set to take forward his legacy of heist thrillers, with Hisaab. The project will have Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is on a mission to create his very own heist thriller universe. A journey that kickstarted with Aankhen, but now, he is ready to explore further with Hisaab.

Speaking of the inspiration behind creating this new universe, he told Bollywood Hungama, "The real inspiration was to tell the story of new Indian cinema. While everyone discouraged us, we thought India was ready for a subject as novel as Aankhen, and we had an amazing cast and technical team working on the film, so we were encouraged to make the film. It was a young rebellious mind at work where we wanted to swim against the tide. We didn't know at the time that it would become such an iconic film."

Hisaab is being bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios. It is produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while Aashin A Shah is also co-producing the project.

Hisaab will hit the screens in the latter half of 2025.

As for the lead actors of Hisaab, Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in Pataal Lok Season 2. It had dropped on Prime Video, on January 17, 2025.

Shefali Shah was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Three Of Us, which was released in theatres, on November 3, 2023. The film, coincidentally, had Jaideep Ahlawat in its lead cast too.



