Shefali Jariwala's Last Instagram Post On 'It's Time To Start Living Life' Resurfaces After Her Sudden Death

Shefali Jariwala popularly known as the Kaanta Laga girl died on Friday, July 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Official confirmation on what led to her death is awaited, as per reports, it was a cardiac arrest.

Now hours after her death, her last Instagram post on seizing the day has gone viral.

What's Happening

Shefali Jariwala's sudden death at the age of 42 has sent shock waves in the industry.

While official reports on what caused her death are not out yet, several reports suggest it was a case of cardiac arrest.

Hours after her untimely death, her old Instagram post she put up a week earlier on how one should seize the day, has blown up.

The actress-model is seen decking up in the video for what seems like a stage performance. The caption in the video read, "It is time to start living."

Fan Reactions To Her Viral Post

Fans drew parallels on how unpredictable life is, and the contrast to Shefali Jariwala's sudden death.

One internet user said, "Can't believe this. Life is so unpredictable."

Someone else added, "Look at her here. Can't believe she is no more."

What We Know So Far

Shefali Jariwala was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears. The family has not released an official statement yet.

Forensic teams have also visited her residence for further investigation.

In A Nutshell

An old Instagram post of Shefali Jariwala on starting to live life has gone viral online, hours after her sudden death at 42. More details on the same after her post-mortem examination are awaited.