Shefali Jariwala Death: Close Friends Hindustani Bhau And Aarti Singh Arrive At The Hospital

The internet woke up to the shocking news of Shefali Jariwala of Kaanta Laga fame dying at the age of 42. While the family is yet to react and share an official statement, several reports are being circulated stating the cause of death to be cardiac arrest.

Some of Shefali's close friends such as Aarti Singh who was a participant with her in Big Boss 13, and her Rakhi brother Hindustani Bhau were seen arriving at the hospital.

What's Happening

Shefali Jariwala was a part of Big Boss 13, where Aarti Singh was a co-participant.

Shefali Jariwala also considered YouTuber Hindutani Bhau her Rakhi brother was also seen arriving at the hospital.

Industry Reactions

Celebrities namely Mika Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, and Kamya Panjabi had shared heartfelt tributes on social media, expressing their deep shock and extending condolences on Shefali Jariwala's untimely death.

Tehseen Poonawalla, who appeared alongside Shefali in Bigg Boss 13, wrote, "Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones!"

Background

Shefali first rose to fame with the 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, which became a massive hit. She later appeared in the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan.

In later years, she transitioned to television, participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Parag Tyagi, and later entering the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Her entry into Bigg Boss drew attention, particularly due to her past relationship with fellow contestant and late actor Sidharth Shukla. The two had dated over a decade ago.

Sudden Death

She was rushed to the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi, but was declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

The body has been taken to the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The police have been at Shefali's house, questioning the cook and household.

Visuals from outside the hospital showed Parag in tears.

In A Nutshell

