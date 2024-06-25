Sharvari's Reaction To Be The 'Surprise Factor' In Junaid Khan's Maharaj

A still from the film. (courtesy: X)

Sharvari Wagh is on cloud nine. The actress, who was already basking in the success of her film Munjya, is now receiving praise for her performance in Maharaj. Recently, she talked about how people are calling her the “surprise factor” in the Netflix film. “I'm really thrilled to read that people are calling me a big 'surprise factor' of 'Maharaj'. As an actor, I want to make an impact in every role and in every film that I work on. So, I will happily and humbly accept all the compliments of being a 'surprise factor' in a film!" Sharvari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“It means my performance created a major impactful moment. I strive to give it my best always because I treat every film to be a stepping stone for something bigger and better as my next choices," Sharvari Wagh added.

Maharaj marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film premiered on Netflix on June 14. In the movie, Sharvari Wagh plays the role of Viraaj, a fiesty woman who helps Karsandas Mulji (Junaid Khan's character) in her fight against Yadunath Maharaj (played by Jaideep Ahlawat). The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Earlier, Junaid Khan also expressed his gratitude for the love his debut film has received. "I'm very grateful for the by and large positive response that 'Maharaj' has received. So yeah, it's quite satisfying; I guess all's well that ends well," Junaid told ANI.

Sharing his initial attraction to Maharaj's script, Junaid Khan added, "When Sid (director Siddharth P Malhotra) and Adi Sir (Aditya Chopra, chairperson of Yash Raj Films) called me for this story, I found it very appealing. I really liked Sid Sir's part. The Yash Raj banner is significant, so taking on this project was an obvious choice."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Maharaj 2 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.

Maharaj is adapted from Saurabh Shah's bestselling Gujarati book of the same name.