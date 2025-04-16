Sharvari To Share Screen Space With Ranveer Singh In <i>Don 3</i>: Report

Earlier, it was confirmed that Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani would headline Don 3.

Following Kiara's pregnancy announcement, reports surfaced that she had stepped away from the project. Now, according to a recent update by Bollywood Hungama, Sharvari, who will be next seen in Alpha, is all set to appear in Don 3.

A source told the publication, “Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment are excited to have her on board. Sharvari, too, is quite kicked to be a part of such a huge franchise and also because it's different from Alpha though both are slick action films.”

Mentioning Maha Munjya, the sequel of Sharvari's superhit film Munjya, the insider added, “Though it is not announced yet, it is a given that she'll be back with Maha Munjya and some other film of this universe. Alpha, meanwhile, belongs to the YRF Spy Universe; it needs no introduction. And Don 3 too belongs to a series that has got a lot of love from the people.”

The source also highlighted that Sharvari has another big project lined up — an untitled Imtiaz Ali directorial.

“Sharvari is choosing her scripts wisely and associating herself with films that would excite the audience. Apart from Alpha and Don 3, it is said that she has also signed Imtiaz Ali's next. By doing so, she is also dabbling into different genres,” they added.

As for when the film will go on floors, the source revealed, “The makers plan to commence shooting by the end of 2025. By then, Sharvari will get free of the promotions of Alpha; the film releases on Christmas.”

In August 2023, the makers announced Don 3 by sharing a special video.