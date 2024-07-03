Sharvari Reveals She Used To Take Five Hours To Transform Into Munjya

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Sharvari)

Actor Sharvari, who is basking in the success of 'Munjya', opened up about the drill of having to do make-up for over five hours daily to transform into her role in the film.

She shared, "When the Munjya prosthetics was happening, it used to take me 5 hours everyday in the morning or when we used to begin for the whole prosthetics to come together and it used to take me another one and a half hours to remove those entire prosthetics. We had a team of 5 - 6 people who used to constantly touch up because there were very very minute details that you had to look through."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari ???? (@sharvari)



"When I had to the Munjya bits in the film, I had no reference as to how do I have to have my body language. The Munjya that you see in our film is a complete CGI character and it is not a real person so when I get possessed by Munjya the whole idea was that we keep the growls real, we keep the face real, the dialogues were kept in tandem with how the Munjya speaks and the body language was something we came up together with the director Aditya sir. He and I discussed body language a lot. We used to shoot a lot of videos here and there so that you know we are able to pick on one body language and then finally continue that going forward in the film," she added.

Sharvari registered the first 100 crore blockbuster of her career. Sharing her excitement, Sharvari said "I have been awed by the big stars who have huge 100 crore and above hits to their credit. To think that so many people have come to the theatres to see you, to shower their love and appreciation on your film and your work is quite an overwhelming moment for me."

She added, "Munjya is only the second release of my career. So, to taste this kind of success so early in my career is hugely motivating. As an actor, one always wishes that their films become hits. For someone like me, it is all the more important because every hit allows me to get better roles, get better work. The pressure to survive and to thrive is insane in this industry and I'm really thankful to my industry for accepting me with open arms. It is nice to have the biggest minds of the Hindi film industry protecting your interests, guiding you to success."'

Munjya', a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences to theatres since its release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

"Being the 100 crore girl definitely has a nice ring to it and this will get me to work harder every single time I face the camera. I have huge ambitions as an actor. I needed the right stepping stone to dash towards my goal and Munjya has done that for me," Sharvari stated.

"I'm immensely thankful to Dinesh Vijan for his advice, trust and insights, Aditya Sarpotdar for his faith in my talent and the entire team at Maddock for just going all out for me. They are the A-team!"

In the coming months, Sharvari will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in YRF's spy universe film. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.She also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham in her kitty.

Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, 'Vedaa' is scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day.