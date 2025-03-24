Sharvari Wishes To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali: "It Will Be A Dream Come True"

Before stepping into the limelight as an actress, Sharvari began her career as an assistant director for filmmakers such as Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Looking back at the journey, the actress said that it gave her a lot of experience and exposure.

Sharvari, who worked as an assistant director in the movies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, also spoke about working with Bhansali in a movie.

Asked if she feels her behind the camera experience gives her an extra edge over others, Sharvari told IANS: “I don't know if it gives me an edge over others, but I definitely think that it gave me a lot of experience and a lot of exposure especially because I don't come from a film family, I didn't know how films are made.”

It helped her be more confident when she faced the camera for the first time.

“So, for me to work behind the camera was something that was so so important because I got to learn how a film is made and I think that when I stood in front of the camera as an actor, I was definitely more confident because I was aware of how a film is made, what goes behind making a film and I was aware of the people that are working around me,” said Sharvari, who was in the capital for the launch of Sheba's new campaign titled “All they want is Sheba.”

Sharvari worked as an assistant director to Bhansali in the 2015 period drama Bajirao Mastani starring Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

However, working with Bhansali in a film in her bucket list, Sharvari said that it will be a “dream come true” and has her “fingers crossed.”

The actress is now gearing up for her next Alpha. It also stars Alia Bhatt. In the film, the two will be seen playing super agents.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with Ek Tha Tiger and followed by Tiger Zinda Hai. The saga continued with War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Upcoming films in the franchise include War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, Pathaan 2, and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

It was on October 4, when the makers of the upcoming spy movie Alpha revealed that the film will hit the screens on Christmas, December 25.

