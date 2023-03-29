Sharmila Tagore On Playing A Gay Character In Gulmohar: 'I Felt A Little Bit Of Apprehension'

A still from the video. (courtesy: disneyplushotstar)

Veteran star Sharmila Tagore, who returned to acting after 13 years with Gulmohar, recently opened up about playing a gay character in the movie. When asked whether she was worried about accepting a role in which her character says, "Yes, I fell in love with a woman. I didn't get to pursue it. But it happened." To this, Sharmila Tagore admitted that she was a "little bit of apprehension". However, she was surprised by the audience's reaction and the way they accepted her role in the movie. Speaking to rogerebert.com, the actress said, "[I felt] a little bit of apprehension, but the way they have dealt with it in the script is very subtle, not in your face. And I've been surprised, really. The audience has really accepted it. They're okay with it. It's not being underlined, or underscored, or an in-your-face kind of statement. It's kind of an internal evolution of a person. So it's at that level."

Sharmila Tagore added, "It's been her decision all the way, whatever the need of that time was. And her growth has been sort of powered by that. If you see the film, you realize what sort of a person she is. She is connected to everybody and she still prioritizes her own self. There's nothing wrong in that. She's 76 now, in the film. So now she wants to be free, basically."

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, inGulmohar, Sharmila Tagore plays the role of Kusu Batra, a widow, who is hiding more than one secret from her family. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma as the lead.