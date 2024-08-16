"I Am Over The Moon": Sharmila Tagore On <i>Gulmohar</i> Winning A National Film Award

It is a big day for team Gulmohar. The Rahul V Chittella directorial has won the Best Hindi Film award at the 70th National Film Awards. The announcement ceremony took place on Friday. Gulmohar also earned a Special Mention and was recognised for the Best Screenplay. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who made her OTT debut with Gulmohar, spoke to NDTV and shared her joy. She said, “Thank you so very much. We were not expecting it. I am absolutely over the moon. It is so well-deserved. Rahul V Chittella is a first-time director. The film has had such a wonderful journey because everyone from the audience reaction...And, then many many awards from all forums. Obviously, the National Award is the icing on the cake. And, I am absolutely thrilled with this… Manoj [Bajpayee] also gets a special. I think it's wonderful and I am so happy for Rahul and for all of us.” Gulmohar marks veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's third National Film Award. Previously, she won the National Film Awards for Mausam (1976), and Abar Aranye (2003).

Gulmohar was released directly on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. During the interview, Sharmila Tagore was asked if she thinks that OTT is going to be a game-changer for movies. She said, “See film is a film and you can't really differentiate. Obviously, it is wonderful to see it on a big screen…That doesn't really compare. There is a huge difference between a small screen and a big screen. Had we thought of releasing in the theatre instead of OTT I think it would have been wonderful. But at that time we didn't know, the producers didn't know that it would be a success. And, a film is a film as I said. Laapataa Ladies was released on the big screen and I am sure it would have done great if it was released on OTT also. So Gulmohar just happened to be on OTT. Let's not compare it. OTT had more appetite for our kind of film.”



Speaking to news agency ANI after the big win, Manoj Bajpayee said, "It is such a big achievement for the entire team and the director, whose first movie won three national awards."