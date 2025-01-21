B Praak Joins Shankar Mahadevan For A Rendition Of <i>Mitwa</i>. Watch

Stop everything and head straight to B Praak and Shankar Mahadevan's Instagram accounts. The duo have blessed us with an epic crossover. They posted a joint video of their incredible collaboration on stage. And, guess which song they performed? None other than Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The video kicks off with Shankar Mahadevan showering praise on B Praak. He says, “He is a sensation. Aur unki awaaz mein itna feel hai, itna dard hai. [And his voice has so much emotion, so much pain.] I really like the music that he has done in his songs. Hum log dono saath milkar kuch gaane ki koshish kar rahe hai. [The two of us are trying to sing something together.] Please put your hands together and welcome the legendary B Praak.”

B Praak then makes his entrance, and as soon as he starts singing, the magic begins. Shankar Mahadevan can not help but cheer him on by saying, “Kya baat hai, sir.” What follows is pure musical bliss as the duo takes the stage by storm with their soulful rendition of Mitwa.

“One With the Legendary My Fav Singer Composer Shankar Mahadevan Thank You Soo Much Sir For The Love And Blessings Big Big Fan And Biggest Thanks Nitin Aroral Bhaiya For Making This Possible,” wrote B Praak in his caption.

Mitwa, the timeless track from Shah Rukh Khan's 2006 blockbuster Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, is a masterpiece that continues to strike a chord. Originally sung by the incredible trio of Shankar Mahadevan, Caralisa Monteiro and Shafqat Amanat Ali, the song is a beautiful blend of emotions and melody.

The music for Mitwa was composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the lyrics were penned by none other than Javed Akhtar.