B Praak On Losing Second Child At The Time Of Birth: "I Have Never Lifted Such Weight In My Life"

Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan tragically lost their newborn son in 2022. In a recent interview with Subhankar Mishra, B Praak spoke about this devastating loss. With tears in his eyes, he recalled the painful experience, saying, "Agar life mein koi bhaari laga, kisko uthana, toh vo apne bete ki... Usse bhaari cheez maine life mein uthayi hi nahi. Main apni mummy ko bol raha ki hum kya kar rahe hain, maine toh itna bhaar uthaya hi nahi (If there's anything heavy in life, something impossible to bear, it was the loss of my son. I was telling my mother, 'What was I doing?' I have never lifted such weight in my life)."

"I came back to the hospital, and Meera mujhe dekhte hi boli, 'Dafna aaye na tum. Mujhe dikha toh dete'. That was the bad time. We lost everything in life. Itne negative ho gaye (I came back to the hospital, Meera looked at me and said, 'You could have shown me the baby before burying him'. Till today she is angry with how I handled the situation. We became so negative)."

The couple, who married in 2019, shared a statement on Instagram following their baby's death. B Praak wrote, "With the deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and B Praak."