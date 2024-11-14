How Diljit Dosanjh Became A Global Sensation: B Praak Decodes The Secrets

There are singers and then there is Diljit Dosanjh. From becoming the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella to making the world groove to his peppy beats, the 40-year-old has done it all like a true Punjabi. And, his Dil-Luminati Tour concert has everyone talking. Now, B Praak, who is a music composer and singer, has decoded the craze behind Diljit Dosanjh. B Praak said that what Diljit has achieved today is because of hard work and dedication.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, B Praak said, "Diljit Dosanjh has been working hard on himself and what he has achieved today is a fruit of his patience and hard work. Diljit Dosanjh has some super-hit songs. For that matter, some of my songs have done better than his. There are people who have bigger hits than him but Diljit has worked on it. To be honest, you need to take time for yourself. He spent time on himself, went to the mountains to meditate and found peace. After this, he worked on the ideas and discussed them with his team. He financed the shows all by himself. Yes, Diljit failed initially but didn't give up.”

B Praak added, “Today, what Diljit Dosanjh has achieved is all because of the hard work put in by him. I, as a music director and singer, think it's important to spend time on yourself. I am also working on stuff but won't share it here right now. Let it happen.”

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Imitaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila. The actor shared the screen space with Parineeti Chopra.