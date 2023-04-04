Shanaya Kapoor And Her 'New Hat' Gets Childhood BFF Ananya Panday 's Approval

Shanaya Kapoor shared this frame.(courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Star kids Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are each other's biggest cheerleaders and their Instagram timeline stands as proof. The BFFs are often spotted leaving comments and emojis on each other's Instagram posts and on Tuesday Ananya Panday did nothing different. Recently, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya posted a picture of herself in a new hat. Dressed in a cute floral dress with an orange hat, Shanaya, who is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, looked adorable as usual. Actress Ananya Panday also seemed to agree as she dropped a heart emoji under the post. Sharing the image, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Me and my new."

Take a look at the post here:

Last year, a throwback video emerged in which childhood friends Shanaya and Ananya were seen grooving to the popular song It's The Time To Disco, from the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho. Liger actress looks cute in an all-white outfit, while Shanaya can be seen in a yellow top and orange skirt. In the background, we can see their mothers, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, enjoying their performance.

Take a look at the video here:

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are childhood buddies and are often seen sharing adorable pictures and videos on their respective Instagram profiles. Take a look at some of the precious pictures here:

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Ever since, she featured in several films such as Gehraiyaan, Liger, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others. Next, she will be seen in Kho Gye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, will make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will go on the floors early next year. She has also worked as an assistant director in cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena.