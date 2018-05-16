Shakti Arora, Here's Your Birthday Wish From Wife Neha Saxena

Neha Saxena shared this picture with Shakti Arora (Image courtesy: nehaasaxena)

Television actor Shakti Arora, who recently got married to co-star Neha Saxena , is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. On his special day, his wife Neha Instagrammed a beautiful picture with him, which appears to be taken during their Europe honeymoon, and wrote, "Happy birthday, husband," adding a heart emoticon. To which Shakti replied, "Thank you so much, honey." Shakti is reportedly having a working birthday and the duo couldn't go out due to work commitments. He is currently shooting for, which goes on air soon. "I wanted a holiday but there is a lot of work pressure. We will be shooting till ten in the night. We have to do a lot of work before the show goes on air," he told BollywoodLife Take a look at Neha Saxena's birthday wish for Shakti Arora.Of his wife's Neha reaction, he told BollywoodLife , "Well, it is kind of unfortunate but she understands the requirements of the industry. Her first reaction was Whaaaat!!"Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena got married last month but the newlyweds announced their wedding on social media a week later with similar posts. "Together is a wonderful place to be," Shakti wrote while Neha captioned her post as, "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality." Take a look.Shakti Arora is best-known for the TV showwhile Neha Saxena played the lead role in. They both met on the sets of

