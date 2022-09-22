Shakira Opens Up About 'Incredibly Difficult' Split With Gerard Pique

Shakira and Gerard Pique were in a relationship for 11 years.

Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique, a Spanish soccer player, are no longer together. The pop queen has for the first time talked about the split with her longtime love, and it sounds pretty difficult.

The stunning and well-known couple were in a relationship for 11 years, during which time they had two boys.

However, the couple announced their separation in June this year.

She told Elle magazine, "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all." Shakira, who shares sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, with Gerard, further said in the publication's October cover story, "Um, and yeah, it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

She is, however, making every effort to keep her children away from the divorce and the media coverage. But even months later, processing the split is still difficult.

"I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. And there's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without the paparazzi following us. So it's hard," Shakira added.

