Shahid Kapoor's Mushy Selfie With Wife Mira Rajput Is Winning The Internet

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look picture perfect. (Image courtesy: shahidkapoor)

We just can't seem to get enough of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's social media PDA and Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post proves why. Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy with the shooting of his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, managed to take some time off his busy schedule and shared a love-up picture of himself along with his wife Mira Rajput on his Instagram profile. Mira can be seen smiling as she stands curled up in Shahid's arms in the selfie. On Wednesday, Shahid shared the post with his 16.6 million followers on Instagram, of which over 5 lakh fans liked the picture. "Cutest picture I've gone through so far today," read a comment on the post. "They look perfect together," wrote another fan.

Check out the post here:

Don't they look adorable in the picture together?

On Tuesday, Mira Rajput made an interesting revelation about her first meeting with husband Shahid Kapoor. As a part of Instagram's 'ask me anything' session, Mira was asked, "What was it like meeting Shahid for the first time, considering he's a star?" Mira revealed that she was only 16 when she met the actor and wrote: "(It was) just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friends house for a concert by a Sufi singer. Both our dads love that kind of music."

Here's a screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story. Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in Delhi in 2015 and the couple became parents to Misha in August 2017. Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain in September last year.

Shahid Kapoor's last release was the 2018 social drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. Kabir Singh is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy.