Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Celebrates Independence Day By Flying Kites With 'Baba'

Mira Rajput shared pictures of Misha assisting Pankaj Kapur during a kite flying session

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 15, 2018 21:47 IST
Misha with her grandfather Pankaj Kapur. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. It's a happy Independence Day: Mira Rajput
  2. Mira and Shahid are on their way to become parents again
  3. Misha was born in August 2016

Shahid Kapoor's daughter caught up with the kite flying ritual on Independence Day with her grandfather Pankaj Kapur. Mira Rajput shared pictures of her almost two-year-old daughter Misha, dressed in a printed salwar kameez, looking super-thrilled as she assisted her 'baba' in flying a kite. "Kite flying with Baba! It's a happy Independence Day!" Mira captioned the post, which received over 1.2 lakh likes in an hour. "Look at her smile," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section. The Internet really loved Misha's latest pictures. Take a look:

 

 

Kite flying with Baba! It's a happy Independence Day!

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

Shahid Kapoor married Delhi-based Mira Rajput in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016. Shahid and Mira are on their way to become parents again soon. Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu while he's filming the Arjun Reddy remake, has sorted his work diary in order to spend maximum time with Mira during her final pregnancy days and he will extend his paternity leave after the arrival of the new baby.

Meanwhile, Misha is frequently spotted on her parents' social media accounts. Shahid and Mira regularly update their fans with Misha's activities and sometimes they simply post adorable photos of the tiny-tot.

Here are some of the pictures.

 

 

When missy picks out her outfit #ootd

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

 

 

 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 

 

 

When you know. Nothing else matters.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 

Mira Rajput recently featured in an advertisement, for which she was trolled by a section of the Internet. However, her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter supported her through and through.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat". His upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu also features Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

