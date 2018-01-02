Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Receive 'Nothing To Hide' Award. Twitter Goes ROFL

Highlights
- Kriti and Shahid were 'honoured' with the 'Nothing To Hide' award
- "Please tell the audience what does it even mean," read a tweet
- Shahid Kapoor was not present at the awards gala
"So what exactly is a 'nothing to hide' award?" wrote a user while another one asked for assistance to have the category explained. Shahid Kapoor was not present at the awards gala but joined the audience with his acceptance speech via video call. Kriti Sanon, who received the award in person, thanked her fans for her popularity. "Many congratulations to Kriti Sanon for this achievement, now please tell the audience what does it even mean," tweeted a netizen soon after.
"Congratulations Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor on winning the nothing to hide award," tweeted Star Plus and then this happened.
Congratulations @kritisanon and @shahidkapoor on winning the nothing to hide award.#StarScreenAwardspic.twitter.com/yD4BV1RVwQ— STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) December 31, 2017
Nothing to hide that this award was named n planned that very moment !!!— Benny Dayal (@Benny_Dayal) January 2, 2018
So what exactly is a "Nothing to hide" award? pic.twitter.com/mUFAfqh0X7— PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017
whats the nothing to hide award please help— mixerandharmoniser (@bijlaninabu) December 31, 2017
Interested to know what their speeches were. What the efff does the 'nothing to hide' award mean exactly?— Reshma Patel (@reshmapatelxx) December 31, 2017
"Iss saal hum star screen award mein nayi category introduce karne wale hain, nothing to hide award"— . (@roundorocks) December 31, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/J3558Tq7EW
Many congratulations to @kritisanon for this achievement, now please tell the audience what does it even mean. pic.twitter.com/gav84l95jC— Maithun (@Being_Humor) January 1, 2018
The 'Nothing To Hide' category at Star Screen Awards was apparently introduced for celebrities who share glimpses of their personal life on social media. Shahid Kapoor, who is known for regularly updating his Instagram, has some 12 million followers on the photo-sharing site while Kriti Sanon records 9.4 million followers.
Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi while Shahid's next release is Padmavati, which has just been cleared by the Censor Board and is awaiting a release date.