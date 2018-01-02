Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Receive 'Nothing To Hide' Award. Twitter Goes ROFL

The Star Screen Awards was aired on New Year's Eve (courtesy StarPlus )

Highlights Kriti and Shahid were 'honoured' with the 'Nothing To Hide' award "Please tell the audience what does it even mean," read a tweet Shahid Kapoor was not present at the awards gala

Nothing to hide that this award was named n planned that very moment !!! — Benny Dayal (@Benny_Dayal) January 2, 2018

So what exactly is a "Nothing to hide" award? pic.twitter.com/mUFAfqh0X7 — PADMAVATIIIIIIII (@shahidskudi) December 31, 2017

whats the nothing to hide award please help — mixerandharmoniser (@bijlaninabu) December 31, 2017

Interested to know what their speeches were. What the efff does the 'nothing to hide' award mean exactly? — Reshma Patel (@reshmapatelxx) December 31, 2017

"Iss saal hum star screen award mein nayi category introduce karne wale hain, nothing to hide award"

Me: pic.twitter.com/J3558Tq7EW — . (@roundorocks) December 31, 2017

Many congratulations to @kritisanon for this achievement, now please tell the audience what does it even mean. pic.twitter.com/gav84l95jC — Maithun (@Being_Humor) January 1, 2018