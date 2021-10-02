Shahid Kapoor Is Just 'Glad' To Feature In Mira Rajput's Post

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor.(courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput shared a video on her Instagram profile on Saturday afternoon. Simply put, it has pictures of all the things on her mind. The list includes food, her parents, kids Misha and Zain, some more food, workout selfies, pictures from her travel diaries and of course, Shahid Kapoor. Mira accompanied the video with Lyn Lapid's track In My Mind. Posting the video, she wrote in her caption: "What goes on in my mind." Reacting to Mira Rajput's post, her husband and actor Shahid Kapoor wrote: "I'm glad I feature." This is what Mira Rajput posted:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we love it when that happens. See some of their posts together here:

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.

The actor will also be seen in a web-series, which will be a Raj and DK directorial. It marks Raashii Khanna and Shahid Kapoor's first collaborative project. It is also Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration with The Family Man directors and star Vijay Sethupathi.