Shahid Kapoor Dances To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's <i>Jee Karda</i>. Watch LOL Video

Shahid Kapoor's goofy side is loved by his fans. The actor drops funny reels on social media, putting a smile on our faces. On Monday, he shared a video on Instagram, dancing to the tunes of the hit song Jee Karda from the 2008 film Singh Is Kinng, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Wearing a grey hoodie and matching pants, Shahid was seen grooving to the upbeat number. He synchronised his steps and movement as per the lyrics with playful expressions. During the closing few seconds, the Jab We Met star dished out Punjabi vibes by performing Bhangra. “When JEE KARDA then ME KARDA,” read his caption. Check it out:

Back in January, the actor hopped onto the then-viral “Motta" trend and won us over with his hilarious expressions. Shahid Kapoor dropped the video on Instagram lip-syncing to the lines with perfect harmony. Shahid seemed to imitate the elder women in the viral video who kept calling others “motta (fat)”. A shawl was wrapped over his head. “My favorite kinda relative,” he wrote in the caption. Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Deva on September 4. Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, the action thriller features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. After the completion of shooting, the makers shared a picture from the sets on Instagram. It shows Shahid and Pooja cutting a chocolate cake. Deva's crew members were also present. Everyone fashed million-dollar smiles. “And it's a wrap! Get ready to witness Deva's electrifying action and thrill soon,” read the side note. Deva is backed by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios. The film will hit the screens on February 14 next year. Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has teamed up with director Vishal Bhardwaj for a mass entertainer. The untitled project is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Triptii Dimri has been roped in as the female lead. Shahid has previously worked with Vishal Bhardwaj in the 2009 action thriller Kaminey and the 2014 crime action Haider.