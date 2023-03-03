Can Shahid Kapoor Work 'All Day'? His ROFL Answer

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor can work and interact with fans all day, all time. It's no big deal for an actor like him, you must be thinking. Well, that's what he says too. But the reality is a bit different, which the actor hilariously showcased in his latest post on Instagram. Shahid Kapoor, on Friday, posted a video of himself rehearsing for a live show performance on stage and interacting with fans in broad daylight. “Don't do this to me, I have to rehearse,” he says and the next shots feature him rehearsing for his performance with backstage dancers. While it all seems smooth at first, seconds later, the actor is seen panting and gulping water while saying ironically, “I can do this all day.” He then goes on to click selfies with his fans. In the caption too, Shahid Kapoor wrote: “I can do this all day” with a dancing man icon.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his 42nd birthday. Of course, the actor received heartwarming notes from his fans and industry colleagues. But it was Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter's birthday wish that stole our attention. Ishaan picked a major throwback moment featuring himself and Shahid to mark the day. Calling the birthday boy “elder tree”, Ishaan wrote, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it's all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan, Shahid Kapoor.”

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the web series Farzi, directed by Raj and DK. It also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In Farzi, set in post-demonetisation India, it sets off a spiral that pits the protagonist, an exceptionally skilled but struggling artist, against the law and an underworld kingpin. He prints his own cash, cocking a snook at a system at the mercy of the wealthy and the powerful. The battle of attrition that ensues forms the spine of a solidly crafted, superbly acted series.”