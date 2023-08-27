Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Turns 7. See Mom's Adorable Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha turned 7 in Saturday. To the mark the day, her mom Mira posted an adorable picture of little Mira alongside a heartfelt note. In her note, Mira Rajput wrote, "My darling baby, you've turned a heavenly Seven! Gliding and smiling, climbing and shining, nothing compare to your sunshine Time flies, and may you continue to soar baby girl! Happy Birthday my Misha." On Mira's post, her friend Kanika Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Misha." Take a look at the wholesome post here:

The wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on a European holiday, is living her best life as she is touring across the continent. Mira, who has been fairly regular in treating her fans to pictures from her vacation, did nothing different on Tuesday. In a new set of pitures shared, we can see her posing in style at different locations, the constant being a hat on her head. Sharing the pictures, Mira simply wrote, "Wearing many hats.. or the same hat, many times."

A few days back, Mira Rajput shared a picture from Switzerland and talked about her irresistible urge to take a "plunge" in water. Sharing her fond memories from childhood days, Mira wrote in the post: "Take the plunge! I cannot resist jumping into water - the sea, off a raft, into a river, a waterfall and finally I ticked off a lake! On our summer holidays to the hills, my mom would have us all stop at every waterfall so she can take a dip.. the apple doesn't fall far from the tree..." She continued, "So after lunch at the beautiful @aiolaalporto (the linguini was so good we went twice in a row) and a quick change later, fellow water baby @lamourage_ and I took one too many jumps into the freezing lake." Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter was the first one to drop a red heart emoji on the post.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.