Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan Lead Celeb Roll Call At Raj Thackeray's Son's Reception

Shah Rukh, Salman at Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude's reception.

Highlights Aamir Khan attended the wedding ceremony and skipped the reception Sachin Tendulkar attended both the ceremonies Amit Thackeray married his childhood friend Mitali Borude on Sunday

Bollywood celebrities sprinkled stardust at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray's wedding reception on Sunday night in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Farhan Akhtar among others joined the Thackerays to celebrate Amit and Mitali Borude's wedding. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, politicians such as former chief minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal also attended the reception. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali and Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were also on the guest list. Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude married as per Maharashtrian traditions on Sunday. The wedding ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan (who skipped the reception), Ratan Tata and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray and his family posed with the newlyweds on the red carpet:

Shah Rukh Khan arrived without wife Gauri. The 53-year-old actor is currently in the process of making a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. His last film Zero backfired at the box office. Salman Khan, who is currently awaiting the release of Bharat, was dressed rather casually for the reception.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jeetendra also attended the reception without their respective families.

Mitali Borude, a fashion designer, looked spectacular in Sabyasachi while the Amit complemented her in a suit. Mitali Borude is the daughter of a renowned paediatrician Dr Sanjay Borude.

Here are other guests from Amit and Mitali's reception:

Here are some inside pictures from the wedding ceremony, which was held earlier in the day.

