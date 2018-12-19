Shah Rukh Khan's Zero Alters Controversial Scene After Sikh Community Petition

A poster of Zero (courtesy redchilliesent)

The makers of Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court on Wednesday, asserting that certain scenes and one particular poster, which allegedly depicted Shah Rukh holding a kirpan (an article of utmost religious reverence in the Sikh community), have been digitally altered, reported news agency ANI. In a statement on Wednesday, the filmmakers reiterated that they never showed SRK's character holding a kirpan and that it was an "ornamental dagger", reported ANI. In the statement, the makers added that they have made alterations to avoid hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community. "Despite the fact that the film and its poster depicted only an ornamental dagger and not a 'kirpan', steps have been taken by the respondent to alter the relevant scenes. The portions in question have been altered through visual effects to depict an ornamental sword," read a statement by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The poster in concern was released earlier this year, in which the 53-year-old superstar appears to feature as a pompous groom-to-be, who wears a garland made of currency notes.

On his birthday today, the makers of #Zero unveil the new poster featuring SRK... #ZeroTrailer will be launched later in the day... #HappyBirthdaySRKpic.twitter.com/ElIym7HK84 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 2, 2018

At the beginning of November, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court against the makers of the Aanand L Rai-directed film and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan by Amritpal Singh Khalsa, reported ANI. According to the news agency, the petition urged that scenes featuring Shah Rukh holding what allegedly appeared to be the kirpan be dropped and stated: "Display of the kirpan in such a way is blasphemous and the scenes should be removed immediately."

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had also lodged a complaint with the police in November demanding an immediate withdrawal of the poster in concern. Ahead of which, in his strongly-worded Facebook post, he had written: "I demand Shah Rukh Khan and Zero film producer Gauri Khan to immediately withdraw this poster of Zero. We would be forced to take legal action against Zero film team if this poster and promotion is not withdrawn." The makers had responded to the complaint with an almost immediate response, which was acknowledged by Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a tweet:

It's good you have clarified this in time. We accept your point @SpiceSocial1



Anything that hurts religious sentiments should be clarified with clear communication https://t.co/jn00Uk1VNt — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 6, 2018

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero features Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged character while Anushka Sharma plays a specially-abled scientist. Katrina Kaif features as an alcoholic superstar.

Zero is all set to hit screens this Friday.