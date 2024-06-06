Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment Warns Against 'Fraudulent' Employment Offers

SRK in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

On Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a notice on its official Instagram handle, warning against "fraudulent offers" about employment opportunities circulating online. The caption on the post read, "Important Notice from Red Chillies Entertainment." The note shared by the production house reads, "It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment."

"We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate and recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform," read an excerpt from the statement.

The production house also stated that "genuine opportunities" are circulated via the official channels only. "Genuine opportunities from Red Chillies Entertainment are communicated through our official channels only," read the statement.

Read the statement here:

Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in a film titled King next. In a viral clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival, fans spotted the script of King on the table next to SRK.