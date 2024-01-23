Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction To Fighter Trailer Revealed By Director Siddharth Anand: 'Loved The Look Of The Villain'

Pooja Dadlani shared this image. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh Khan last year for the blockbuster Pathaan, is all set for the release of his next film Fighter. Two days before the film's theatrical release, director Siddharth Anand revealed the Jawan actor's response to the trailer of Fighter. In a chat with News18, Siddharth Anand said “He (Shah Rukh Khan) loved the trailer. In fact, I met him the day it was released. He loved the look of the villain and the stunts. According to him, the CGI appeared very seamless. He was very impressed.” To those unaware, Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist in Fighter.

Earlier, superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a huge shout-out to the film's teaser. In his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, SRK expressed, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is the way Siddharth Anand presents his films. Looking so good all around and finally, Sid has developed a sense of humour....' you must be joking' bro! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off."

The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik@deepikapadukone@AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour….'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off! https://t.co/lm7fAPbbG9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 8, 2023

Fighter is already recording great numbers at the box office thanks to advance bookings. As per Sacnilk, Fighter has minted ₹ 3.7 crore by selling 1,15,185 tickets for day 1 through advance booking, across India. The film, which features Hrithik as Patty and Deepika as Mini, has sold 46,175 tickets for the Hindi 2D version, while 61,419 tickets have been sold for the Hindi 3D version. Additionally, it sold 6,014 tickets for Hindi IMAX 3D and 1,577 tickets for Hindi 4DX 3D.

The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.