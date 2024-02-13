Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One Co-Star Arjun Rampal On The Actor's Box Office Successes In 2023: 'Great For The Industry'

Image shared on X. (courtesy: srkian_aman_)

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Crakk alongside Vidyut Jamwal and Nora Fatehi, was seen heaping praises on his Om Shanti Om co-star Shah Rukh Khan for delivering as many as three superhit films in 2023. During the promotions of Crakk, when the actor was asked about his views on commercial success, he told Zoom Entertainment, "When he (SRK) does a Pathaan and smashes all records, and then, he comes and does it again with Jawan, that is outstanding and fantastic. It's great for the industry. So, you have to encourage that. Acknowledge it, and be proud of it, be happy for that person. Whatever happens in your life or however you go about it, good things will happen to you too, and those people will be happy for you too.”

ICYMI, Arjun Rampal and Shah Rukh Khan once shared a close friendship, and collaborated on films such as Don, Om Shanti Om and Ra.One.

Coming back to Arjun Rampal, the actor often treats his Instafam to famjam moments. A couple of months back, he shared pictures from Lakme Fashion Week. He attended the event with daughters Mahikaa, Myra, Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. He wrote in the caption, "With my favs at @lakmefashionwk for @deme_love_ by @gabriellademetriades soooooo proud of you my darling, you killed it. #lakmefashionweek #deme #fashion." Take a look:

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child in July, 2023. Arjun Rampal, 50, announced the news via an Instagram post and he wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series London Files.