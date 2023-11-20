Shah Rukh Khan's Message To Team India After Losing World Cup Final: 'Always A Bad Day Or Two'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was one among many celebrities, who was present at the stands on Sunday to watch the match between India and Australia at the World Cup Final. In the aftermath of Team India losing the match after putting up a tough fight, the Pathaan star wrote a heartfelt message for the men in blue to uplift their spirits. Thanking Team India for their performance throughout the World Cup series, SRK wrote, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It's a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket…u bring too much cheer to the whole of India. Love and respect. You make us one proud Nation.”

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and other celebs also gave a loud shout out to Team India for their stupendous performance throughout the tournament.

Ranveer Singh, who attended the World Cup Final with his wife Deepika Padukone, her dad Prakash Padukone and sister Anisha, wrote, "Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That's sport. That's life. We are all gutted, but let's applaud our boys for giving it their all.”

Kareena Kapoor wrote in her message for the Team wrote, "Only love and respect. Team India tuff battle but well played."

Suniel Shetty, who also happens to be cricketer KL Rahul's father-in-law wrote a special message. It read, “Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory!One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let's not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot!"

At the World Cup Final, held on Sunday in Ahmedabad, Team Australia beat India by 6 wickets. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were spotted alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who were also cheering for India from the stands. Others like Shanaya Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Daggubati Venkatesh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vivek Oberoi were seen at the stadium for the match.