Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Recruit Gautam Gambhir's Daughter Into KKR

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir tweeted a video of his daughter Aazeen bowling at her school and Shah Rukh Khan was so impressed that he now wants to recruit Gautam's three-year-old into his Indian Premiere League Team - Kolkata Knight Riders. Gautam Gambhir is the captain of KKR, which has won IPL twice in 2012 and them in 2014. Gautam Gambhir tweeted the video and captioned it: "High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen's bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!" Shah Rukh shared Gautam Gambhir's tweet and added: "Get her to bowl for KKR please. Big hug."
High pressure job facing my daughter Aazeen's bowling at her school. Hell, even she knows d line has to be outside d off stump vs papa!!! pic.twitter.com/DX8SJOiLpI— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2017
Get her to bowl for KKR please. Big hug. https://t.co/duNmtDKwPW— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 7, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, the owner of the Mehta Group. Shah Rukh and Juhi have co-starred in several films such as Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindusatani and One Two Ka Four.
Shah Rukh Khan, 52, was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal co-starring Anushka Sharma. The film was a non-hit unlike his first release of 2017 - Raees. Shah Rukh, a busy star, bounced back to work soon and is currently filming Aanand L Rai's yet-untitled film, in which he plays the role of a dwarf. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma with several celebrities (like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt) in cameo roles.
Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan and they are parents to Aaryan, 19, Suhana, 17 and AbRam, 5, who oftem accompanies him to KKR's matches.