Shah Rukh Khan Visits Chef Vikas Khanna's Restaurant In New York: "It Represents Our Parents"

Chef Vikas Khanna ticked a wish off his bucket list when Shah Rukh Khan visited his restaurant Bungalow in New York recently. The star chef shared a picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, himself and his other teammates. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sporting a salt-and-pepper look. Shah Rukh Khan wore a t-shirt and added a dash of style with a pair of black shades. Vikas Khanna wrote an emotional note dedicated to the superstar. He narrated in details how Shah Rukh Khan became an integral part of his life. The superstar also showered his kind words for the chef's new venture.

Vikas Khanna wrote, "My life revolves around 3 people -BK, SK, SRK. My Maa, Sanjeev Kapoor & The King. When SRK visited Bungalow & asked me to sit with him. As we spoke about me going to cinema everyday to watch DDLJ with my sister and every movie of his. He became my hero for who he is. His voice. His patience. His confidence. His compassion. His friendship. To hold back my tears I looked up the glass ceiling & saw the clear crescent of moon watching over me."

Vikas continued, "People who lose the ones they loved the most, always find signs of them watching over us.Today is dedicated to you Sir." Sharing what Shah Rukh Khan said about his restaurant, Vikas Khanna wrote, "You holding my hand and saying, "Bungalow represents us. Our parents. Our ancestors. Our India". This is everything to a scared-paranoid-failed child from Amritsar." Take a look:

Last month, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao spent an eventful time at Vikas Khanna's restaurant on the sidelines of their Oscar campaign for Laapataa Ladies. Chef Vikas Khanna hosted a special get-together for them at his restaurant Bungalow NYC. In the video shared on Instagram, Vikas is seen announcing a competition - "making best sheermal" - between Aamir Khan and Mysha Rizvi. FYI: Mysha Rizvi is a member of Vikas' team.

Sharing the video, Vikas Khanna wrote, "Today we had the most amazing competition of making "BEST SHEERMAL" between Aamir Khan & Mysha Rizvi. They both did an incredible job, and finally Mysha won," read the caption. Vikas further talked about the Laapataa Ladies team and added, "The past few days have been a dream to watch & work closely with Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios & team. Their humility, passion & simplicity won our hearts & wishing the team of Lost Ladies film the very best for the Academy journey."