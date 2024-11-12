Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao Begin <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Campaign For Oscars In New York. See Pics

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao started the Laapataa Ladies campaign for Oscars 2025 in New York with loads of food. The couple visited an Indian restaurant The Bunglow recently, which is owned by chef Vikas Khanna. The pictures were shared on Instagram stories by the New-York based Indian restaurantuer Jimmy Rizvi and the official account of The Bungalow. In the first clip Aamir can be seen interacting with a young chef, Mysha. Vikas then tells Aamir that she prepared the dishes with loads of love. In another video, the actor-producer can be seen savouring some golgappas. Vikas also shared Aamir's picture with Mysha on his Instagram stories and captiond it, "My two favourite people in the world." Kiran Rao also shared a happy selfie with chef Vikas Khanna on her Instagram stories.

Kiran Rao's light-hearted comedy with a deep social message, Laapataa Ladies, was chosen as India's official Oscar entry for the Best International Feature Film in September. A new poster of the film was unveiled on Tuesday. The caption read, "Official entry: India. Best International Feature Film - 97th Academy Awards." The poster also reveals a major change in the title of the film, as it reaches out to an international audience. The Hindi word Laapataa has been changed to its English version "Lost." Nitanshi Goel, who played phool in the film, shared the new poster on her Instagram handle and she wrote, "Presenting the official poster for #LostLadies-a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya!" Take a look:

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, was headlined by a fresh cast - Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Chhaya Kadam - with a powerful cameo by veteran Ravi Kishan. The film released in theatres on March 1 and was applauded by critics and audiences alike, gaining more and more traction through word-of-mouth.