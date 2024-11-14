Aamir Khan Vs Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow Teammate: Check Out Who Won the <i>Sheermal</i>-Making Contest

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are on cloud nine. After all, their film Laapataa Ladies was selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2025. Now, Chef Vikas Khanna hosted a special get-together for them at his restaurant Bungalow NYC. In the video shared on Instagram, Vikas is seen announcing a competition — “making best sheermal” — between Aamir Khan and Mysha Rizvi. FYI: Mysha Rizvi is a member of Vikas' team. The chef says, “Today the competition we have, the competition between Mysha and Aamir to cook the best Sheermal. Let's go,” And the camera pans to Aamir and Mysha, who are seen rolling the dough with utmost perfection. For context, Sheermal is a saffron-flavoured milk-based sweet flatbread that became popular in India with the influence of Persian culture during the Mughal period.

Sharing the video, Vikas Khanna wrote, “Today we had the most amazing competition of making “BEST SHEERMAL” between Aamir Khan & Mysha Rizvi. They both did an incredible job, and finally Mysha won,” read the caption. Vikas further talked about the Laapataa Ladies team and added, “The past few days have been a dream to watch & work closely with Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios & team. Their humility, passion & simplicity won our hearts & wishing the team of Lost Ladies film the very best for the Academy journey.”

Vikas Khanna has also shared a video from the grand celebration on Instagram. From Kiran Rao buying flowers for the Laapataa Ladies' reception party to the amazing decor, the video has ticked all the boxes. Sharing the clip, Vikas Khanna wrote, “What an honour to host LOST LADIES (Laapataa Ladies) reception at Bungalow. One of the GREATEST movies of the year & India's Oscar Submission. Great stories with deeper meaning & art forms that reflect our emotions. Kiran Rao you are a genius, Aamir Khan productions – Perfection, Jio Studios, Lost Ladies, Netflix India – WINNER." Replying to his post, Kiran Rao wrote, “Love you and thank you, Vikas."

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies made waves on the internet after it began streaming on Netflix. The film, produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande, garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike for its appealing storyline and engaging performances. The movie featured Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in crucial roles.