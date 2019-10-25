Shah Rukh Khan Says He Almost Quit Acting As He Thought He Looked 'Ugly'

Shah Rukh Khan in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights He decided to quit after looking at the rushes of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman My hair was so bad... I was doing pathetic acting: Shah Rukh Khan Juhi Chawal told him 'final would be better'

Shah Rukh Khan says that he almost quit acting after he saw the rushed of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman as he though he looked ugly, reports news agency IANS. Recounting his initial days in Bollywood at an event in New Delhi, Shah Rukh Khan said, "When I saw myself for the first time onscreen, this was for the rushes. Rushes are dailies. You shoot the scenes and you see the negatives. That was the time when we had negatives. So, I was looking at Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman rushes in RK Studio. And I realised I am so ugly."

"My hair was so bad! I was doing pathetic acting in front actors such as Nana Patekar, Amrita Singh and Juhi Chawla. Around 4ish, there used to be a flight of Air India that offered 25 per cent discount. I used to get those tickets back in the days. I bought one and went to airport realising that I cannot be an actor. However, Juhi and Aziz (director Aziz Mirza) convinced me saying 'Final would be better'," Shah Rukh Khan said.

He added: "However, they lied. I never looked better. I kept looking bad. But I feel extremely fortunate as people have loved me so much." Though 1992 film Deewana was Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood debut movie, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman also released in the same year.

The 53-year-old actor also said that he still has a hard time believing he's a 'star.' "I still have a hard time believing it. I never think of myself as a star, sometimes I have to behave like a star, which is not interesting. But I love my job," said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero and he is expected to announce his next project soon.

(With inputs from IANS)

